Bulgaria's RIA To Seek Furnding for Kalotina-Sofia Highway

Business | January 18, 2017, Wednesday // 17:12| Views: 690 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's RIA To Seek Furnding for Kalotina-Sofia Highway BGNES

The Road Infrastructure Agency will apply for funding for the construction of the highway from border cross checkpoint Kalotina to the Sofia ring road, decided on Wednesday the outgoing cabinet.

The funds for the first section of the highway which starts from the border and reaches Dragoman will be sought via the Connecting Europe Facility under the annual operational programme 2016.

At present, there is one lane in this direction, while there are two lanes in the section from Dragoman to Sofia.

The road is part of the main trans-European transport network and part of the route London – Budapest – Belgrade – Niš – Sofia – Plovdiv – Istanbul – Calcutta. This is the shortest route connecting Western Europe with the Near East and the Middle East.

The project includes the construction of a 14.5 km highway, as well as many facilities – bridges, road hubs, tunnels, overpasses and underpasses.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kalotina, sofia, Dragoman, highway, Road Infrastructure Agency, Connecting Europe Facility
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria