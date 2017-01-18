Bulgaria's RIA To Seek Furnding for Kalotina-Sofia Highway

The Road Infrastructure Agency will apply for funding for the construction of the highway from border cross checkpoint Kalotina to the Sofia ring road, decided on Wednesday the outgoing cabinet.

The funds for the first section of the highway which starts from the border and reaches Dragoman will be sought via the Connecting Europe Facility under the annual operational programme 2016.

At present, there is one lane in this direction, while there are two lanes in the section from Dragoman to Sofia.

The road is part of the main trans-European transport network and part of the route London – Budapest – Belgrade – Niš – Sofia – Plovdiv – Istanbul – Calcutta. This is the shortest route connecting Western Europe with the Near East and the Middle East.

The project includes the construction of a 14.5 km highway, as well as many facilities – bridges, road hubs, tunnels, overpasses and underpasses.



