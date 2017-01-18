Six New Destinations from Varna To Be Launched in 2017
Six new all-year flight routes will be launched in 2017 at Varna Airport, reported BTA.
As of the summer, regular flights will take place to Dortmund, Munich – Memmingen in Germany, Eindhoven in Holland, Larnaca in Cyprus, Milan – Bergamo in Italy and Tel Aviv in Israel.
The company concessionaire of Varna Airport – Fraport Twin Star Airport Management -reported that 2016 set a record in terms of the servicing of passengers at the airports in Varna and Burgas – a total of 4,529,838 passengers, or an increase of 22%, compared to 2015.
There was a rise of 18% in terms of serviced flights at the two airports in 2016, compared to 2015.
- » KEVR To Launch Inspections of Energy Distribution Ventures
- » Bulgaria's RIA To Seek Furnding for Kalotina-Sofia Highway
- » Average Monthly Wage in Bulgaria To Exceed BGN 1,000 in 2017
- » License for Kozloduy's Fifth Unit To Be Issued by September
- » Bulgaria Air Offers Ticket Discounts As Well
- » BSP To Keep Flat Tax, Introduce "Rich People Tax"