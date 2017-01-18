Funds for Bulgaria's Building Sanitation Programme Raised to BGN 2 B

Bulgaria: Funds for Bulgaria's Building Sanitation Programme Raised to BGN 2 B BGNES

MPs adopted the draft for the extension of the National Programme for Energy Efficiency and an increase of the financial resource to BGN 2 B.

109 deputies voted “for”, 11 voted “against” and 32 deputies abstained.

During the debates in the plenary hall, outgoing Regional Minister Lilyana Pavlova stated that there are approved buildings under the programme for sanitation in all 28 regions of the country and citizens are not being divided on a political basis.

According to Pavlova, cited by the Focus agency, the National Programme for Energy Efficiency is largest socio-economic programme targeted at Bulgarian citizens directly by granting a 100% subsidy and non-refundable assistance.

 

