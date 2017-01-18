Belgium's CALL: Bulgaria Does Not Offer Migrants Good Conditions

Conditions for the admission of migrants in Bulgaria are not satisfactory, ruled in three separate instances a judge with the Council for Alien Law Litigation (CALL) in Belgium, reported BTA.

Local media specify that such a ruling creates a precedent in the policy of the EU where asylum is concerned. According to EU rules, applications of migrants for asylum must be reviewed by the country from which they have entered the union.

CALL ruled in three separate instances of underage and unaccompanied Afghanis who entered the EU through Bulgaria. The three migrants applied for protection in Bulgaria. Bulgarian authorities took their fingerprints in accordance with the stipulated procedures.

According to the Belgian judiciary, however, the Afghani youths cannot expect their applications to be reviewed in a fair manner in Bulgaria.

According to the Belgian judicial authorities, the three migrants must “under no circumstances” be returned to Bulgaria, in spite of the fact that Bulgaria has expressed full readiness to accept them back.

The media describe the case as “a strange precedent”, especially given the fact that the three Afghanis cannot be described as “vulnerable” but, on the contrary, they are healthy youths.

In 2014, the Belgian Secretary of State on Asylum and Migration decided that refugees should not be returned to Bulgaria for the time being due to bad conditions in the placement centres.



