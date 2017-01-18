BGN 9.7 M Allocated by Bulgarian Govt for Dealing with Bird Flu

The outgoing government has allocated an additional BGN 9.7 M for dealing with the outbreak of bird flu.

The money will be used mainly for the compensation of the owners of the killed birds. Some of the resources will be used to fund the work of the diagnostic teams for inspections and the taking of samples.

There has not been a single positive bird flu sample in the last three days, announced at the government meeting on Wednesday outgoing Agriculture Minister Desislava Taneva.

“We are giving BGN 10 M to owners whose ducks, hens, geese, birds were culled in a humane manner due to bird flu,” stated PM Borisov. He assured that all possible measures have been taken in order to restrict the adverse consequences of the infection.

