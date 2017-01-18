Italy Rocked by 4 Quakes in 1 Hour

Four tremors hit Central Italy within an hour on Wednesday morning, the strongest measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center.



Media reports suggest there were no victims of injured people as a result of the quakes.



In Rome, the first was felt at 10.25 local time, and all subsequent jolts caused locals to go out, according to a correspondent for daily 24 Chasa.



The metro in Rome was closed down after the quakes, and many museums were evacuated.



According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the first was registered at 13:26, its epicenter being at a depth of 9 km and 97 km north of Rome.



The next three were measured 5.7, 5.3 and 4.8 respectively.



The quakes came as parts of Italy were left paralyzed and experienced problems such as power cuts as a result of heavy snowfall.



One of the tremors hit areas near Amatrice, already devastated by quakes in August. The regions affected by Wednesday's quakes were Abruzzo, Lazio and Marche.



They also follow protests of residents in quake-hit Amatrice that recovery after recent incidents is "too slow".