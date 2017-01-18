Bulgaria's Vice President Hints at Her Appointment to Interim Govt

January 18, 2017
Bulgaria's Vice President Hints at Her Appointment to Interim Govt

"I will have a new workplace" in the short term, Bulgarian Vice President Margarita Popova has said at her farewell press conference with President Rosen Plevneliev.

Popova's comment comes in response to a journalist's question whether she received an invitation to the caretaker cabinet due to be appointed by President-elect Rumen Radev.

"You will receive my contacts from the administration of Radeva [sic!]," Popova has explained, but has not elaborated.

Her words follow days of speculation as to whether she could get an important office in the interim administration that will take over the executive once Radev enters the Presidency.

In an interview earlier this month, Plevneliev openly admitted tensions between him and Popova, saying if Radev had brought him a cabinet lineup containing her name, he would have thought twice before signing.

