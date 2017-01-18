Moldova President: Eurasian Union Ties Not Incompatible with EU Commitments

An agreement between Moldova and the Eurasian Economic Union will not be in any contradiction with the country's EU commitments, President Igor Dodon has told Sputnik Moldova.

Dodon, who was elected in November, has made no secret of his desire to dissolve Parliament and call a snap election over the course of the year.

"I am not against the EU, but we should not be imposed something that is no favourable to us," he has said.

He has also made it clear that 500 000 Moldovan nationals work in Russia, in a nation of 3 million, and ties between Chisinau and Moscow are crucial.

Dodon Met Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin earlier this week.

In the interview with Spuntik Moldova, he denies having asked for financial assistance.

"Give us a fishing rod, we will catch the fish on our own," Dodon has summarized his talks with Putin. "Give us the opportunity to work, the opportunity to produce and export," he has noted.

