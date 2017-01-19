Bulgaria's Presidential Transition: Rumen Radev's First Few Days (Part 2)

Rumen Radev's first task after moving into the Presidency will be to kick off consultations with political parties represented in Bulgaria's Parliament starting March 23.



According to daily 24 Chasa, the lineup of his interim government will be announced by January 28.



The influential mass-circulation newspaper says some people invited into his presidential administration will be appointed as caretaker ministers, citing sources, but without elaborating.

Meanwhile, former Parliament Speaker Ognyan Gerdzhikov has been the most frequently mentioned option to take over as Prime Minister ad interim.



After unveiling the names of the caretaker ministers, the outgoing government members will definitively leave their offices.



Parliament will have to be dissolved by a presidential decree to give way for a snap general election - the third once since May 2013.



Possible dates include Sundays between March 26 and April 16.

Radev's first official trip abroad will be to Brussels and is due on January 30-31.

Throughout his presidential campaign, he has often said a visit to Brussels will be followed by one to Bucharest, where he will study anti-corruption efforts of Romanian authorities.