EP's Tajani 'Wishes GERB Good Luck in Elections' - Bulgaria PM

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | January 18, 2017, Wednesday
Bulgaria: EP's Tajani 'Wishes GERB Good Luck in Elections' - Bulgaria PM Antonio Tajani. File photo, BGNES

Newly-elected European Parliament President Antonio Tajani has spoken with outgoing Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, the latter has said.

On Facebook, Borisov has announced he called Tajani to congratulate him on his election on Tuesday.

The new EU Parliament head voiced his confidence GERB would win back Bulgarian citizens' trust, according to the Facebook post.

Borisov has called Tajani's new position a "big success" for the European People's Party, of which center-right GERB party - led by the PM in resignation - is a member.

Over the phone he reportedly discussed with Tajani the present-day challenges such as Brexit, migration and security.

Borisov is leaving office within days. A snap election is due in Bulgaria sometime this spring.

Boyko Borisov, Antonio Tajani, GERB, early election
