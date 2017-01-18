Bulgaria's Weather Service Warns of Snow in Most of Country Wednesday
Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 18, 2017, Wednesday // 08:08| Views: 1594 | Comments: 0
Source: NIMH
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria's weather service has issued a Code Yellow warning for most of the country's 28 regions.
Sofia-Region, Sofia, Pernik, Kyustendil and Blagoevgrad are the only regions not affected by the warnings.
Snowfall is expected in all the 23 regions affected.
In addition, the three coastal regions of Dobrich, Varna and Burgas are also under wind alert, with fresh gales of up to 18-20 m/s expected on Wednesday.
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)