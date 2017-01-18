Bulgaria's Weather Service Warns of Snow in Most of Country Wednesday

Bulgaria's weather service has issued a Code Yellow warning for most of the country's 28 regions.

Sofia-Region, Sofia, Pernik, Kyustendil and Blagoevgrad are the only regions not affected by the warnings.

Snowfall is expected in all the 23 regions affected.

In addition, the three coastal regions of Dobrich, Varna and Burgas are also under wind alert, with fresh gales of up to 18-20 m/s expected on Wednesday.