Bulgaria's Presidential Pair to Give Last Press Conference

Politics | January 18, 2017, Wednesday // 07:38| Views: 671 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Presidential Pair to Give Last Press Conference File photo, BGNES

President Rosen Plevneliev and Vice President Margarita Popova will give their last press conference while in office on Wednesday.

The two will give their account on the achievements of five years in office, days before Rumen Radev and Iliana Iotova take over as President and Vice President.

Their press conference begins at 11:00 local time (EET) and will be aired by the Bulgarian National Television.

Plevneliev will hand over the Presidency to Radev on January 22, Sunday.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rosen Plevneliev, Margarita Popova
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria