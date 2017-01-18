Bulgaria's Presidential Pair to Give Last Press Conference
January 18, 2017
President Rosen Plevneliev and Vice President Margarita Popova will give their last press conference while in office on Wednesday.
The two will give their account on the achievements of five years in office, days before Rumen Radev and Iliana Iotova take over as President and Vice President.
Their press conference begins at 11:00 local time (EET) and will be aired by the Bulgarian National Television.
Plevneliev will hand over the Presidency to Radev on January 22, Sunday.
