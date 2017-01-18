Antonio Tajani Elected European Parliament President

Key EPP MEP and former EU Commissioner Antonio Tajani is the new European Parliament President after a vote held on Tuesday.

The center-right European People's Party (EPP)'s candidate also got support from the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats in Europe (ALDE) and the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) groups.

ALDE's own candidate Guy Verhofstadt retracted his own nomination and said he would back Tajani.

Tanaji will be in office for t he next two-and-a-half years.

He garnered 351 votes, defeating Socialists and Democrats (S&D) challenger Gianni Pittella who mustered 282 votes from MEPs.

It took several votes to elect Tajani after the first rounds, which began on Tuesday morning, produced no outright winner.