Turkey’s Prosecutor’s Office Demands Life Sentences for HDP Leaders

The co-chairmen of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) are threatened by life sentences if the court confirms the verdicts demanded by the Prosecutor’s Office, reported BGNES.

The leaders of the pro-Kurdish opposition party are being held in two separate prisons and investigated on terrorism charges by magistrates in Diyarbakır.

According to the indictment against Selahattin Demirtaş, he must remain in his cell anywhere between 43 and 142 years, while Figen Yüksekdağ must remain in prison between 30 and 83 years.

The two of them have been charged as leaders of the terrorist organisation of Kurdish separatists PKK, indicted on charges of public propaganda of its ideas and actions, open calls for terrorism, violence and atrocities.

Besides, the leaders of the so-called terrorist organisation consciously opposed the law on association, meetings and demonstrations, made public hate and hostility appeals to people and have to bear penal responsibility for the tens of events organised by them.