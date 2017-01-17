Turkey’s Prosecutor’s Office Demands Life Sentences for HDP Leaders

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | January 17, 2017, Tuesday // 21:48| Views: 164 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Turkey’s Prosecutor’s Office Demands Life Sentences for HDP Leaders BGNES

The co-chairmen of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) are threatened by life sentences if the court confirms the verdicts demanded by the Prosecutor’s Office, reported BGNES.

The leaders of the pro-Kurdish opposition party are being held in two separate prisons and investigated on terrorism charges by magistrates in Diyarbakır.

According to the indictment against Selahattin Demirtaş, he must remain in his cell anywhere between 43 and 142 years, while Figen Yüksekdağ must remain in prison between 30 and 83 years.

The two of them have been charged as leaders of the terrorist organisation of Kurdish separatists PKK, indicted on charges of public propaganda of its ideas and actions, open calls for terrorism, violence and atrocities.

Besides, the leaders of the so-called terrorist organisation consciously opposed the law on association, meetings and demonstrations, made public hate and hostility appeals to people and have to bear penal responsibility for the tens of events organised by them.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, HDP, sentence, Figen Yuksekdag, Selahattin Demirtas, Kurdish
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria