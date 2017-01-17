President-Elect Radev To Visit Brussels First

The first visit of President-elect Rumen Radev will be to Brussels.

A week after his assuming office, on January 30 or 31, Radev will travel to the Belgian capital. The information about the visit was sent from the office of the new president and signed by journalist Elena Yoncheva who is expected to become part of Radev’s team.

The schedule of the visit includes meetings with the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the European Council Donald Tusk and the President of the European Parliament.

At NATO headquarters, Radev will meet the Secretary General of the alliance Jens Stoltenberg.

The new president will also visit the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) near Mons.