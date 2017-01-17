President-Elect Radev To Visit Brussels First

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 17, 2017, Tuesday // 21:39| Views: 180 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: President-Elect Radev To Visit Brussels First BGNES

The first visit of President-elect Rumen Radev will be to Brussels.

A week after his assuming office, on January 30 or 31, Radev will travel to the Belgian capital. The information about the visit was sent from the office of the new president and signed by journalist Elena Yoncheva who is expected to become part of Radev’s team.

The schedule of the visit includes meetings with the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the European Council Donald Tusk and the President of the European Parliament.

At NATO headquarters, Radev will meet the Secretary General of the alliance Jens Stoltenberg.

The new president will also visit the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) near Mons.

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, president, Mons, NATO, Brussels, EU, EP, EC, Juncker, Stoltenberg
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria