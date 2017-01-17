Theresa May: Better No Deal Than Bad Deal On Brexit

Great Britain will leave the common market of the EU; it will not make any significant contributions to the common budget; it will reject the jurisdiction of European courts and aim at a free-trade agreement and control over migration.

These were the main aims of Brexit, outlined by British PM Theresa May in a long-expected speech on the future of Great Britain and the EU.

“No deal at all will be better than a bad deal,” stated May in her first definitive announcement about the conditions to be sought in the upcoming negotiations between London and Brussels.

May pointed out as well that the final agreement will be submitted to a vote by Parliament but refused to explain what would happen if Parliament rejects the agreed deal.

“We do not want partial membership; we do not want associated membership; we do not want to adopt a model already used by other countries. We do not want to keep parts of the membership. No. The United Kingdom is leaving the European Union and my job is to make sure that Great Britain gets a good deal,” stated May.

According to May, London will aim at a free-trade agreement that provides for the most unimpeded exchange of goods and services. Membership in the EU, however, requires adherence to the four main freedoms of movement in the EU – the movement of goods, capital, services and people. This is the reason London is definitely leaving the EU.

Despite the fact that the PM underlined on several occasions that securing the rights of European citizens in Britain and of British people on the continent is a priority and this must be done as fast as possible, she avoided the question whether after Brexit EU citizens will fall in the category of third country citizens.

She addressed European citizens with the statement:

“You will continue to be welcome in this country as, we hope, our citizens will be welcome in your countries.”

Brexit, however, must mean control over the number of people arriving from Europe, stated May.