The leader of the French far right-wing party National Front (FN) Marine Le Pen stated to the Russian newspaper Izvestiya that she will recognise the Crimea as part of Russia if elected president of France.

Three months before the presidential elections in the country, the candidate of the far right has strong chances of reaching the second round of voting and even winning the presidency.

“The Crimea has never been Ukrainian,” said Le Pen, confirming her position that has long been known to the French electorate.

Ever since the beginning of January, the leader of the far right has been stating to RMS radio and BFM TV channel that she finds nothing “illegal” with the annexation of the Crimea by Russia.

Le Pen argues that that there is no reason to dispute the referendum on the annexation of the peninsula and insists that sanctions against Moscow be lifted since these are “meaningless”.

Besides her readiness to recognise the Crimea as part of Russia, the far right leader confirmed her intention to restore French borders and to hold negotiations with the EU on the sovereignty of France by calling a referendum on France’s EU membership if elected president.

At the moment, when the presidential campaign in France is gathering momentum, the leader of the National Front has a steady lead in the surveys which forecast her victory at the first round of voting with about 25% of the votes.

Her most probable contender will be the right conservative candidate FrançoisFillon.