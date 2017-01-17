Putin: Claim We Have Compromising Materials Against Trump Is Fraud

Russian President Vladimir Putin has described as fraud claims that Moscow has at its disposal compromising materials about US President-elect Donald Trump.

“I do not know Mr. Trump. I have never met him. I have no idea what he will do on the international scene. This is why I have no grounds to either attack him or criticise him for anything. Someone is thinking that our special services are trying to get at every American billionaire, is that it? Of course not,” underlined Putin and explained that while Trump was in Moscow no one had any idea that he will enter politics.

Putin also expressed his hope that Moscow and Washington will finally normalise their relations.