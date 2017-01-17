License for Kozloduy's Fifth Unit To Be Issued by September

Business » ENERGY | January 17, 2017, Tuesday // 17:37| Views: 358 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: License for Kozloduy's Fifth Unit To Be Issued by September BGNES

The Bulgarian Nuclear Regulatory Agency is expected to complete the evaluation of the documentation and issue a license for the Fifth Unit of the Kozloduy NPP by September 2017, which will allow the unit to operate for another ten years, announced the chairman of the nuclear regulator Latchesar Kostov.

“The license for the exploitation of the fifth unit of the Kozloduy NPP expires in November 2017 and, in this relation, we received an application for an extension of the license for exploitation of the fifth unit. The review of the documents will continue in 2017. No discrepancies with a significant effect on safety have been discovered so far,” pointed out Kostov.

 

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kozloduy, energy, NPP, Kostov, fifth unit, license, Bulgarian Nuclear Regulatory Agency
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria