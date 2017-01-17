License for Kozloduy's Fifth Unit To Be Issued by September

The Bulgarian Nuclear Regulatory Agency is expected to complete the evaluation of the documentation and issue a license for the Fifth Unit of the Kozloduy NPP by September 2017, which will allow the unit to operate for another ten years, announced the chairman of the nuclear regulator Latchesar Kostov.

“The license for the exploitation of the fifth unit of the Kozloduy NPP expires in November 2017 and, in this relation, we received an application for an extension of the license for exploitation of the fifth unit. The review of the documents will continue in 2017. No discrepancies with a significant effect on safety have been discovered so far,” pointed out Kostov.