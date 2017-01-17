EP Deputies Fail to Elect New President After Second Ballot

European deputies did not manage to elect a new President of the European Parliament at the second round of voting as well.

During the second round of voting on the replacement of Martin Schulz in Strasbourg, the candidates of the left-wing and the right-wing ranked first again.

Antonio Tajani (EPP, Italy) received 287 votes. A total of 200 deputies supported Socialist Gianni Pittella of Italy.

Neither of them, however, collected more than half of the valid ballots.

A third round of voting will begin at 18:30. There are still six candidates left.

If a fourth round of voting becomes necessary, only the first two candidates will remain.

