Bulgaria Asks Greek Authorities To Prevent Border Blockade

In relation to the information about upcoming protests of Greek farmers that would block the border with Greece, the Interior Ministry has remained in constant touch with Greek authorities, announced the press centre of the Interior Ministry.

Outgoing Interior Minister Rumyana Bachvarova has sent an official letter to her Greek counterpart.

In the letter, Bachvarova refers to the joint governmental meeting in August 2016 and expresses the hope that Greek authorities will take all necessary preliminary measures to avoid a possible escalation of the tension on the common border between the two countries.

Farmers in Greece announced that they will start their protests on January 23 and road blockades are expected, as well as blockades of border cross checkpoints at the Greek border.

In January and February 2016, Greek farmers blocked again the border cross checkpoints with Bulgaria. Problems then continued for over a month.

