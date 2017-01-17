Bulgaria Air Offers Ticket Discounts As Well

Business | January 17, 2017, Tuesday
Bulgaria Air Offers Ticket Discounts As Well

During the weak season after New Year’s Eve and against the background of an increased presence of low-cost carriers, the national carrier Bulgaria Air announced discounts as well.

A statement of the company reads that customers may purchase a two-way ticket to Rome for EUR 86, if this is done before January 20. The price includes airport taxes, check-in luggage of up to 23 kg and hand luggage of up to 10 kg, onboard catering, free-of-charge choice of a seat on the plane and check in.
A two-way trip to London is available at a price of EUR 139, if tickets are purchased by January 31. The same conditions are in force as for the flight to Rome.

The two-way ticket to Madrid costs EUR 129.

The discount for tickets to Prague is valid until March 31 and the two-way ticket costs EUR 164.

Transfers have been made available for people travelling from Varna.

 

Tags: Bulgaria Air, low-cost, tickets, Rome, Madrid, London, Prague
