January 17, 2017, Tuesday
Logo of Bulgaria's EU Presidency Selected

Outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Meglena Kuneva presented the logo of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2018.

The author of the logo is Todor Angeliev. The logo includes three elements – the Cyrillic alphabet, the traditional Bulgarian embroidery and the Bulgarian flag.

Not only Bulgarian authors but foreign ones as well participated in the competition – Macedonians, Germans and Ukrainians. The rose, Bulgarian embroidery and the Cyrillic alphabet were the elements used most frequently by the authors.

Angeliev’s proposal was selected after two voting rounds with 76 of 90 possible points.

The prize is BGN 10,000.

