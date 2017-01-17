NY Times: As Support for EU Flags Elsewhere, Bulgaria Sees Its Benefits

Views on BG | January 17, 2017, Tuesday // 14:47| Views: 354 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: NY Times: As Support for EU Flags Elsewhere, Bulgaria Sees Its Benefits Asset holders affected by the run and subsequent insolvency of Bulgaria's KTB bank managed to receive their deposits, partly due to pressure from the EU on the government in Sofia. File photo

Bulgarians have benefited a lot from their EU membership, with incomes rising and Brussels overseeing politicians, according to a New York Times piece.

Amidst the wave of EU skepticism, Bulgaria is benefiting from free trade, work and travel across the bloc, the impact of EU funding, and EU monitoring on corruption and organized crime.

The text also recalls the 2014 bank run at Corporate Commercial Bank (Corpbank or KTB), then Bulgaria's fourth-largest lender, which endangered the assets of thousands of account holders, but the EU pushed for the fulfillment of a government guarantee on depositors' savings.

"Both the EU Commission and the European Banking Authority then opened investigations into whether Bulgarian authorities had breached regional law by delaying payouts," with the government starting to pay to avoid formal charges.

"Businesses also benefit from Brussels's acting as a bulwark against Bulgaria's politicians," the text goes on.

Views on BG » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: KTB, New York Times, Corporate Commercial Bank
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria