Bulgarian Refugee Agency ex-Official Indicted over Willful Neglect

The State Agency for Refugees' former chief secretary has been indicted on charges of willful neglect, the prosecuting authority says.



The investigation has been carried out by the Anti-corruption unit with the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.



Zlatko Aleksandrov has been placed under a recognizance order.



According to the prosecution's statement dated Tuesday, he was indicted on December 23, 2016.



His alleged activities at the agency resulted in BGN 22 459 worth of losses.



The prosecuting authorities' move concerns a scandal that broke out in February of last year about food served to residents in migrant centers which called into question the way public funding was used at the agency.



Back then, both the agency's chair and Aleksandrov were dismissed at the request of outgoing Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, even though no formal motives were initially cited.



According to the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, the former secretary "did not put enough effort into the governance and conservation of the property conferred to him."



He signed on December 02, 2015 a decision to start talks with a company - without launching a tender - to procure food products for residents of accommodation centers.



Some of the products he ordered were unnecessary as the agency had a surplus in stock, while others were near expiry date.



