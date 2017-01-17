Grigor Dimitrov Makes It Past 1st Round at Australian Open

Bulgaria's highest-ranking tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has set off to a good start at Australian Open, defeating Christopher O'Connell.



In a 2-hour game, he has triumphed over the Australian national 7:6 (2), 6:3, 6:3.



Dimitrov has made three breakthroughs during the match, giving his opponent, the world's No 231, a chance for none.



He will face Hyeong Chung (No 105 in the ATP ranking) of South Korea in the second round.