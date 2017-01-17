Shooting at Bus in Sofia Breaks Windows, Nobody Hurt

Crime | January 17, 2017, Tuesday // 09:21| Views: 982 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Shooting at Bus in Sofia Breaks Windows, Nobody Hurt Screen capture: BNT

An unknown perpetrator fired shots at a bus moving along Line 76 in Sofia on Monday, police and media report.

No-one was hurt in the incident, but windows of the bus were broken by the shots.

Police are looking into the hypothesis of hooliganism, Sofia police chief Mladen Marinov has told the Bulgarian National Television.

An air gun was probably used in the attack, Marinov has added.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Line 76, shooting, sofia, Mladen Marinov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria