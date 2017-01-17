Shooting at Bus in Sofia Breaks Windows, Nobody Hurt
January 17, 2017, Tuesday
Screen capture: BNT
An unknown perpetrator fired shots at a bus moving along Line 76 in Sofia on Monday, police and media report.
No-one was hurt in the incident, but windows of the bus were broken by the shots.
Police are looking into the hypothesis of hooliganism, Sofia police chief Mladen Marinov has told the Bulgarian National Television.
An air gun was probably used in the attack, Marinov has added.
