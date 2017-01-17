Serbia 'Plans to Annex Northern Kosovo' - Thaci

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci has accused Serbia of seeking to annex the a slice of the northern part of his country.

Thaci has described the move by Serbian authorities to send - and then halt - a train from Belgrade that was to enter Kosovo as a "provocation".

It was part of the attempt to annex Kosovo's north modelled after the developments in Crimea, he has told Reuters.

After his Serbian counterpart Tomislav Nikolic's warning the two countries are on the brink of war, Thaci has argued an escalation may trigger "a chain reaction across the whole Western Balkans".

As many as 50 000 ethnic Serbs live in northern Kosovo.