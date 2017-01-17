Snow, Wind Warning Issued across Bulgaria
Source: NIMH
Bulgaria's weather service has issued a Code Yellow warning for most of the country's 28 regions.
Sofia-Region, Sofia, Pernik, Kyustendil and Blagoevgrad are the only regions not affected by the warnings.
Snowfall is expected in all the 23 regions affected.
In addition, there will be gale-force winds in seven of them, all located in the northeast. These are Ruse, Silistra, Shumen, Targovishte, Shumen, Varna and Silistra.
