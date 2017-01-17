Istanbul Nightclub Attack: Turkish Police Arrest Suspect

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | January 17, 2017, Tuesday // 07:22| Views: 769 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Istanbul Nightclub Attack: Turkish Police Arrest Suspect File photo, EPA/BGNES

Police in Turkey have detained the suspect in the attack on a nightclub in Istanbul which left 39 people dead, Turkish media report.

Abdulkadir Masharipov, an Uzbek national, was detained in the city's Esenyurt district.

He was found with his son at the home of a Kyrgyz friend.

Turkish media report he arrived in the country at the beginning of 2016 and describe him as a member of the Islamic State (IS) group who adopted the name Ebu Muhammed Horasani.

 

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Reina, Istanbul, turkey, Abdulkadir Marsharipov, Uzbek, Islamic state
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria