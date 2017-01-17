Istanbul Nightclub Attack: Turkish Police Arrest Suspect
Police in Turkey have detained the suspect in the attack on a nightclub in Istanbul which left 39 people dead, Turkish media report.
Abdulkadir Masharipov, an Uzbek national, was detained in the city's Esenyurt district.
He was found with his son at the home of a Kyrgyz friend.
Turkish media report he arrived in the country at the beginning of 2016 and describe him as a member of the Islamic State (IS) group who adopted the name Ebu Muhammed Horasani.
