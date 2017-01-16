BSE: Six New Companies Join SEE Link Indices

January 16, 2017, Monday
Bulgaria: BSE: Six New Companies Join SEE Link Indices

Six new companies have joined the indices of the regional stock exchange platform SEE Link, announced the Bulgarian Stock Exchange.

Two of the companies are Serbian and the rest are Slovenian.

SEE Link is a platform created by the stock exchanges in Bulgaria, Macedonia and Croatia with the purpose of creating a regional infrastructure for trade in securities. Its total market capitalisation exceeds USD 38.5 B.

Three more operators are getting ready to connect to the platform – the stock exchanges in Athens, Montenegro and Banja Luka.

Tags: SEE Link, stock exchange, Athens, Banja Luka, Montenegro, BSE, Serbia, Slovenia, securities
