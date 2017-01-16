Turkey’s Deputy PM: Intelligence Organisation Partook in Istanbul Attack

The mass shooting in a night club in Istanbul on New Year’s Eve was carried out in a professional manner, with the participation of an intelligence organisation, stated on Monday Turkey’s Deputy PM Numan Kurtulmuş, cited by Reuters.

“It appears that the attack at Reina night club is not merely the deed of a terrorist organisation but that an intelligence organisation has also been involved. The attack is an extremely well-planned and organised act,” stated the Deputy PM.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack which killed 39 people and injured another 70.

The jihadist group announced that it was carried out in revenge for Turkey’s military intervention in Syria.