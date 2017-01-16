Norway’s Oslo Bans Diesel Cars

As of Tuesday, traffic of diesel cars will be banned in the Norwegian capital Oslo.

The measure is taken in an attempt to stop severe pollution of the air in the city, reported BTA.

The ban will be in force until Thursday. It will be valid for municipal roads, as well as national roads crossing the capital.

It is expected that atmospheric conditions will improve significantly within this period of 2-3 days and that there will be no need to extend the ban.

The penalty fee for violations is EUR 166.

Oslo is introducing such a ban for the first time. The idea was approved in principle last year.

In spite of the fact that diesel cars emit less carbon dioxide, they emit more nitrogen dioxide, argued municipal councilors during the vote in the Norwegian capital.