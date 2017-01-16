Italian Military Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Sofia Airport
An Italian military plane has made an emergency landing at Sofia Airport after engine failure, announced for BNR Interior Ministry officials.
Ambulances and fire engines have been sent to the site.
The plane landed successfully. There is no danger for the people on board.
The plane took off from Plovdiv.
