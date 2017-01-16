Plovdiv's Mayor Totev Suspended by Bulgarian Court
BGNES
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Plovdiv District Court has suspended the Mayor of Plovdiv Ivan Totev, reported BNR.
The appeal before the Appellate Court has been scheduled for January 24 at 10:00 hrs.
- » President-Elect Radev To Visit Brussels First
- » Bulgarian Refugee Agency ex-Official Indicted over Willful Neglect
- » Bulgarian MPs' Silence Leaves Voting System Change to Next Parliament
- » Italian Military Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Sofia Airport
- » Bulgarian Carriers Ready for Counter Blockade in Case of Greek Farmers Protests
- » 2.1-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Bulgaria's Stara Zagora
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)