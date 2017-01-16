Plovdiv's Mayor Totev Suspended by Bulgarian Court

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 16, 2017, Monday // 18:00| Views: 1048 | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Plovdiv's Mayor Totev Suspended by Bulgarian Court BGNES

The Plovdiv District Court has suspended the Mayor of Plovdiv Ivan Totev, reported BNR.

The appeal before the Appellate Court has been scheduled for January 24 at 10:00 hrs.

