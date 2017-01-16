Sunny Beach 2nd Cheapest Destination for UK Tourists

Bulgaria ranked together with Portugal and Japan as one of the most preferred destinations for tourism by the British for 2017, showed a survey of Holiday Barometer carried out by Royal Mail every year.

The survey shows that, in 2017, Sunny Beach will be the second cheapest resort which can be visited by UK citizens.

A British citizen will spend, on average, 33.53 pounds sterling a day in Sunny Beach. This amount includes a bottle of water, one coffee, a soft drink, sun cream and a three-course meal for dinner, including a glass of wine and a small beer.

Only the Portuguese resort of Algarve ranks ahead of Sunny Beach in terms of prices.

