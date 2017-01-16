3 People Wounded in Explosion in Turkey's Diyarbakır

Three people have been wounded in an explosion in the southeastern Turkish region of Diyarbakır on Monday, announced security sources, cited by Reuters. The reason for the explosion is not known yet.

According to Reuters sources, the blast occurred near a local university, announced BTA.

Turkish TV channel CNN Turk reported that the explosion was in the area of the town of Sur near a place where excavations were taking place.

According to CNN Turk, a bomb left near a cemetery exploded while a police car was passing by.

According to the TV channel, one policeman was killed and three of his colleagues were injured.

 

