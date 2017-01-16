endorsed by TNT

Dutch Survey

HomeBusinessDiplomacyExpatsEducationSportsCultureCrime

DPS Deputy Metodiev Sentenced to 6 Months Probation, BGN 3,000 Penalty

Bulgaria-Netherlands » CRIME | January 16, 2017, Monday // 17:01| Views: 672 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: DPS Deputy Metodiev Sentenced to 6 Months Probation, BGN 3,000 Penalty BGNES

DPS deputy Alexander Metodiev, also known as Bat Sali, was found guilty by the Sofia City Court on two counts on Monday.

Metodiev was indicted on charges of hooliganism and illegal obstruction of authorities, preventing them from doing their job.

The penalty imposed for failure to comply with a police order is six months probation and a sanction of BGN 3,000 for hooliganism.

The verdict is not final and may be appealed and protested.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: verdict, probation, penalty, obstruction, hooliganism, Bat Sali, DPS, metodiev
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria