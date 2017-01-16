DPS Deputy Metodiev Sentenced to 6 Months Probation, BGN 3,000 Penalty

DPS deputy Alexander Metodiev, also known as Bat Sali, was found guilty by the Sofia City Court on two counts on Monday.

Metodiev was indicted on charges of hooliganism and illegal obstruction of authorities, preventing them from doing their job.

The penalty imposed for failure to comply with a police order is six months probation and a sanction of BGN 3,000 for hooliganism.

The verdict is not final and may be appealed and protested.