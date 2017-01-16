80% of Syrian Refugees To Remain in Turkey

About 20% of the nearly 3 million Syrian refugees residing in Turkey are expected to return to their homes, reported BTA.

The largest number, however, will most probably remain in Turkey, announced at a press conference Turkey’s Ombudsman Şeref Malkoç.

The Ombudsman cited data published by the United Nations and reminded that the largest number of Syrian refugees reside in Turkey.

According to Şeref Malkoç, Turkey is preparing a special report on the problems of migration. This is why refugee camps in the country are being visited and meetings are being held with non-governmental organisations and official institutions dealing with such issues.

The report will be made public at an international seminar on the topic International Migration and Migrants to be held in Ankara on March 2, 2017.

