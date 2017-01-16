2.1-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Bulgaria's Stara Zagora
BGNES
An earthquake was felt in the Stara Zagora region at about 12:30 hrs on Monday.
The earthquake was of a 2.1 magnitude, at a depth of 0 km, announced the Bulgarian academy of Sciences.
