Belgrade Could Turn Into "New Calais"

Belgrade could turn into “a new Calais” for migrants abandoned by European authorities, announced the international humanitarian organisation Doctors Without borders.

The statement was made by the representative for humanitarian activity in Serbia Andrea Contenta, cited by The Guardian and BTA.

There are 8,000 refugees and migrants in Belgrade who cannot move onto countries of the EU.

Many of them refuse to go to official placement centres because of fears that they might be deported to Bulgaria or Macedonia.

