Plovdiv's Mayor Indicted on New Charges

The mayor of Plovdiv Ivan Totev (GERB) has been indicted on new charges for abuse of office. This time, these are related to the construction of a multifunctional sports hall – Kolodrum, reported bTV.

The Prosecutor’s Office has not made an official statement yet.

According to the Public Financial Inspection Agency, there is a total of 22 violations in 3 of the 13 public procurement orders. As a result, damages inflicted to the municipality amount to BGN 7,777,340.

On Monday, the court in Plovdiv must decide whether to suspend Totev because of another indictment – for directly negotiating with the builder the new zoo place in the city.

