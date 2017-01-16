Turkey MPs Clear Last Article of Constitutional Changes

Lawmakers in Turkey on Sunday passed the last article of the much disputed constitutional amendments which removes the obligation for Presidents to disassociate themselves from the own party.



The basic law currently in force bars a head of state from keeping ties to his or her party after assuming office.



A secret vote, involving 481 of 550 MPs, resulted in 344 casting a "yes" ballot, 131 rejecting the proposal, one abstaining and three votes declared invalid, according to state-run Anadolu Agency.



A new round of voting on the Constitution is due on Wednesday.



The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) seeks a referendum on the constitutional changes as these fail to muster the needed parliamentary support (367 votes) to become automatically binding.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has maintained he would push for a referendum even if a majority of two-thirds of lawmakers is achieved.



AKP says the national poll should be held sometime between March 26 and April 16.



