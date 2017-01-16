Ryanair's Sofia Flights Moved to Terminal 2 as of Monday

Bulgaria: Ryanair's Sofia Flights Moved to Terminal 2 as of Monday File photo

Low-cost airline Ryanair will perform all its flights from and to Sofia at Terminal 2, news website Dnevnik.bg reports, citing company officials.

Ryanair, which last year launched flights to more than a dozen destinations at Sofia Airport, used the older Terminal 1 for a few months.

Also last year, Ryanair set up a new production base at Sofia Airport and added new winter destinations.

The airline, whose flight offer has undergone a substantial expansion in Bulgaria for the last months, is now the first budget carrier to operate from Terminal 2.

