Serbia's ex-FM Running for President

Former Serbian Foreign Minister Vuk Jeremic has said he will run in the presidential election this spring.

On his website, he has posted a message arguing he is taking the step "for Serbia", vowing to repair the system together with his compatriots and create a developed country where "one does not whisper but speaks freely."

Last year, Jeremic was a candidate to become the next UN Secretary General.

The election is due in the months to come, but the list of candidates running is not yet clear, with incumbent Tomislav Nikolic and Serbian Radical Party head Vojislav Seselj expected to join the race. Some reports have suggested Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic may take the step.

Late in December, national ombudsman Sasa Jankovic, who enjoys popular support, announced he was running, with opposition democrats having endorsed him earlier in January.