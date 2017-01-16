At Least 37 Dead as Turkish Plane Crashes on Homes in Kyrgyzstan

A Turkish cargo plane has crashed on homes near Manas airport, officials say.

A Turkish cargo plane has crashed on homes near Manas airport, officials say.

At least 37 people, six of them children, have died in the incident as the aircraft apparently failed to land.

Most of the crash victims are on the ground. The development occurred in a populated area some 25 north of the capital Bishkek.

More than a dozen buildings are left damaged.

Kyrgyz Prime Minister Sooronbay Jeenbekov has arrived at the crash site.

The aircraft was flying from Hong Kong to Turkey.

Officials report poor visibility in the area at the time it crashed, 01:31 GMT.

 

