Konstantin Prodanov Elected Head of Bulgarian Ex-President's Party
File photo, BGNES
A former economic and financial advisor to President (2002-2012) Georgi Parvanov has been elected head of his ABV party, local media report.
At a congress of ABV held after Parvanov stepped down, the 39-year-old Prodanov has been picked by the party out of ten nominees.
Parvanov, who has signalled his resignation does not mean retirement from active politics, has made it clear he wants to give way to the younger generations.
More to follow.
