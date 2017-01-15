Greek Farmers Brace for New Border Blockades

Greek farmers stand ready to sep up new roadblocks on the country's borders after negotiations with the government have reached a deadlock, Bulgaria's public radio says.

As happened last year, farmers are resisting a hike in taxes and insurance contributions and are threatening to disrupt traffic through border crossings in the way they did last year unless their demands are heard, the BNR's Athens correspondent says.

Their protests will begin from January 23 if negotiations reach no breakthrough.

Last year, tourists and road haulage workers into and out of Greece were forced to wait for days on the main border crossings with Bulgaria, with businesses suffering losses and Bulgarian truckers staging a counter-blockade in response to the farmers.



