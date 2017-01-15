Greek Farmers Brace for New Border Blockades

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | January 15, 2017, Sunday // 14:09| Views: 684 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Greek Farmers Brace for New Border Blockades File photo, BGNES

Greek farmers stand ready to sep up new roadblocks on the country's borders after negotiations with the government have reached a deadlock, Bulgaria's public radio says.

As happened last year, farmers are resisting a hike in taxes and insurance contributions and are threatening to disrupt traffic through border crossings in the way they did last year unless their demands are heard, the BNR's Athens correspondent says.

Their protests will begin from January 23 if negotiations reach no breakthrough.

Last year, tourists and road haulage workers into and out of Greece were forced to wait for days on the main border crossings with Bulgaria, with businesses suffering losses and Bulgarian truckers staging a counter-blockade in response to the farmers.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Grece, truck drivers, truckers, road haulage, border blockade
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria