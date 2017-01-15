Bulgaria's Dimitrov to Face World's No 231 in 1st Australian Open Game
Sports | January 15, 2017, Sunday // 11:30| Views: 682 | Comments: 0
Grigor Dimitrov. File photo, BGNES
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria's highest-ranking tennis player Grigor Dimitrov will play against Christopher O'Connell of Australia in the first round of Australian Open tennis tournament.
The game is set for after 10:00 Bulgarian time (EET).
Australian Open is this year's first Grand Slam tournament.
In the event of defeating O'Connell, Dimitrov will face either Hyeong Chung (South Korea) or Renzo Olivo (Argentina).
Last week, Dimitrov grabbed his first title for the year after a long hiatus, climbing to No 15 in ATP's singles ranking.
- » Bulgaria's Dimitrov Goes Up ATP Tennis Ranking
- » Tennis: Bulgaria's Dimitrov Scoops Title at Brisbane International
- » Bulgaria's Dimitrov Reaches Brisbane Final
- » Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Reaches Brisbane Semi-Finals
- » Bulgaria Lists 26 Sports Players for Doping Control through 2017
- » Bulgaria's Dimitrov Secures 1st Victory This Year in Brisbane
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)