Bulgaria's Dimitrov to Face World's No 231 in 1st Australian Open Game

Bulgaria's highest-ranking tennis player Grigor Dimitrov will play against Christopher O'Connell of Australia in the first round of Australian Open tennis tournament.

The game is set for after 10:00 Bulgarian time (EET).

Australian Open is this year's first Grand Slam tournament.

In the event of defeating O'Connell, Dimitrov will face either Hyeong Chung (South Korea) or Renzo Olivo (Argentina).

Last week, Dimitrov grabbed his first title for the year after a long hiatus, climbing to No 15 in ATP's singles ranking.