China's Alibaba 'Plans on Opening Logistics Centers in Bulgaria'

Business | January 15, 2017, Sunday // 11:09| Views: 1239 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: China's Alibaba 'Plans on Opening Logistics Centers in Bulgaria'

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited reportedly intends on setting up a logistics center in Bulgaria that will help it to deliver goods to Europe in a timely manner.

Another one of its plas is to "offer Bulgarian food and commodities through its online platform," Yahoo News reports, citing Zacks Equity Research and Xinhua News Agency.

Reportedly, Bulgarian outgoing Prime Minister Boyko Borisov met with representatives of Alibaba Group, GS-Solar Company and GOldPoly Group.

The move "underscores Alibaba's growing interest in the global logistics business," according to the news piece published by Yaho.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Alibaba, China, Bulgaria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria