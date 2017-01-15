China's Alibaba 'Plans on Opening Logistics Centers in Bulgaria'
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Limited reportedly intends on setting up a logistics center in Bulgaria that will help it to deliver goods to Europe in a timely manner.
Another one of its plas is to "offer Bulgarian food and commodities through its online platform," Yahoo News reports, citing Zacks Equity Research and Xinhua News Agency.
Reportedly, Bulgarian outgoing Prime Minister Boyko Borisov met with representatives of Alibaba Group, GS-Solar Company and GOldPoly Group.
The move "underscores Alibaba's growing interest in the global logistics business," according to the news piece published by Yaho.
